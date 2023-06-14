Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Wednesday at Wrigley Field against Drew Smyly, who gets the start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +135. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -160 +135 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (four of those contests had runlines set by sportsbooks).

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (46.8%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a record of 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 32 of its 65 chances.

The Pirates have posted a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-16 16-15 15-16 19-15 23-24 11-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.