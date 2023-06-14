How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will try to outdo Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 62 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.
- The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 20th in the majors with 286 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.369 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-5
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Hogan Harris
|6/9/2023
|Mets
|W 14-7
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Tylor Megill
|6/10/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Kodai Senga
|6/11/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/13/2023
|Cubs
|L 11-3
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Jameson Taillon
|6/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Drew Smyly
|6/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Adrian Houser
|6/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Wade Miley
|6/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Freddy Peralta
|6/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Drew Smyly
