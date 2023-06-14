The Chicago Cubs (29-37) will lean on Nico Hoerner when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, June 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cubs (-145). A 9-run total has been set in the matchup.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (5-4, 3.52 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Cubs have a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Cubs have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 22, or 46.8%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+175) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

