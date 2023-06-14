Player props are available for Nico Hoerner and Bryan Reynolds, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 66 hits with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.349/.470 so far this year.

Reynolds has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .265 with two doubles, nine walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has put up 64 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.303/.412 so far this season.

Hayes heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .455 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 5-for-5 3 0 4 7 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Smyly Stats

Drew Smyly (5-4) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Smyly has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 30th, 1.144 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jun. 8 6.0 7 3 2 4 3 at Padres Jun. 3 5.2 7 3 3 4 3 vs. Reds May. 28 4.2 7 5 5 2 2 vs. Mets May. 23 5.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Astros May. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has put up 68 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.335/.376 on the year.

Hoerner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a walk and three RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 13 1-for-4 3 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jun. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 2-for-2 0 0 2 2 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 65 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .257/.347/.395 slash line so far this season.

Swanson enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a walk and an RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

