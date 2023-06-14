Pirates vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 14
Jack Suwinski leads the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) into a contest versus the Chicago Cubs (29-37), after homering twice in an 11-3 defeat to the Cubs, at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Cubs will give the ball to Drew Smyly (5-4), while the Pirates' starter has not yet been announced.
Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (5-4, 3.52 ERA) vs TBA - PIT
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly
- The Cubs will send Smyly (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- The 34-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 3.52 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.
- He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Smyly has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.52), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).
