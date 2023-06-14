Jack Suwinski leads the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31) into a contest versus the Chicago Cubs (29-37), after homering twice in an 11-3 defeat to the Cubs, at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Cubs will give the ball to Drew Smyly (5-4), while the Pirates' starter has not yet been announced.

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (5-4, 3.52 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs will send Smyly (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 3.52 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Smyly has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.52), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).

