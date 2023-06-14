Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Rodolfo Castro (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .267 with seven doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 27 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (21.2%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (13.5%).
- He has scored in 12 games this year (23.1%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.278
|AVG
|.256
|.384
|OBP
|.333
|.444
|SLG
|.423
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|18/11
|K/BB
|22/6
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.52), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.