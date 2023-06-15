On Thursday, Andrew McCutchen (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .265 with 39 walks and 32 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

In 36 of 58 games this season (62.1%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (15.5%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

McCutchen has driven in a run in 17 games this year (29.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .281 AVG .250 .408 OBP .355 .396 SLG .471 5 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 13 22/22 K/BB 27/17 5 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings