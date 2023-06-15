The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Cubs.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .831, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .477 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Reynolds will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 during his last outings.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 48 of 63 games this year (76.2%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 63), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.9% of his games this season, Reynolds has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 of 63 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .237 AVG .333 .333 OBP .375 .381 SLG .569 12 XBH 17 2 HR 5 17 RBI 21 21/16 K/BB 28/9 2 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings