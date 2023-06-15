Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Cubs.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .831, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .477 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Reynolds will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 during his last outings.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 48 of 63 games this year (76.2%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 63), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.9% of his games this season, Reynolds has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 63 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.237
|AVG
|.333
|.333
|OBP
|.375
|.381
|SLG
|.569
|12
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|21
|21/16
|K/BB
|28/9
|2
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.039 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
