Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on June 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Cubs.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 15 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks while batting .228.

In 57.6% of his 59 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in five games this year (8.5%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has an RBI in 21 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .211 AVG .248 .308 OBP .331 .316 SLG .426 8 XBH 12 2 HR 3 11 RBI 21 25/16 K/BB 20/14 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings