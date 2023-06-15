On Thursday, Connor Joe (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Cubs.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .251 with 15 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks.

In 54.4% of his 57 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (29.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (5.3%).

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .250 AVG .252 .375 OBP .316 .413 SLG .495 9 XBH 15 2 HR 4 12 RBI 9 25/14 K/BB 35/8 0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings