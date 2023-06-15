Jason Delay is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Marcus Stroman and the Chicago CubsJune 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 10 against the Mets) he went 0-for-2.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .293 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Delay has had a hit in 13 of 25 games this year (52.0%), including multiple hits six times (24.0%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

In six games this season (24.0%), Delay has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .275 AVG .314 .370 OBP .359 .300 SLG .543 1 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 4 10/5 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings