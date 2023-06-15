On Thursday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .270 with nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Bae has picked up a hit in 33 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in two of 56 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven in a run in 11 games this year (19.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (39.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .277 AVG .263 .330 OBP .320 .373 SLG .337 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 22/7 K/BB 24/6 11 SB 8

Cubs Pitching Rankings