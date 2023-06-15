On Thursday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (hitting .415 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .261 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Hayes has an RBI in 14 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40.3% of his games this year (25 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .328 AVG .194 .368 OBP .235 .512 SLG .306 16 XBH 8 2 HR 2 18 RBI 10 19/8 K/BB 29/7 4 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings