Thursday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (30-37) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on June 15.

The Cubs will look to Marcus Stroman (7-4) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (3-5).

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates have a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Pirates have won in 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (292 total, 4.4 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

