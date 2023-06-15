Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates are ready for a matchup with Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -140 +115 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Pirates have compiled a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (45.8%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has entered 29 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 14-15 in those contests.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 33 of its 66 games with a total this season.

The Pirates are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-16 16-16 15-16 19-16 23-24 11-8

