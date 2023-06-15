Andrew McCutchen and Mike Tauchman will hit the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs meet on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 292 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Pirates rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.385 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Johan Oviedo (3-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Oviedo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Mets W 14-7 Home Rich Hill Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs L 11-3 Away Luis Ortiz Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Away Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Julio Teheran 6/17/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers - Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman

