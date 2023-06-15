Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (30-37) will take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 15. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +130. A 7-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 15, or 50%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Cubs have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Cubs won all of the three games they played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (45.8%) in those games.

The Pirates have a mark of 5-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+220)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +450 - 2nd

