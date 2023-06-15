Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on Thursday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 25 walks and 38 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .286/.354/.477 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .343 with three doubles, nine walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 14 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 53 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 39 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.381/.435 so far this season.

McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a home run, six walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Stroman Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (7-4) for his 15th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.039 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Jun. 9 6.2 6 2 2 5 4 at Padres Jun. 4 6.0 4 1 0 6 3 vs. Rays May. 29 9.0 1 0 0 8 1 vs. Mets May. 24 8.0 4 2 2 3 2 at Phillies May. 19 6.0 3 1 1 4 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 69 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .279/.332/.372 on the season.

Hoerner has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a walk and three RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 13 1-for-4 3 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jun. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 2-for-2 0 0 2 2 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 35 walks and 29 RBI (68 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .265/.355/.401 slash line on the year.

Swanson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a walk and three RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 14 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

