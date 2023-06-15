Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of June 18 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +5000.
Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.
- A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.
- Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.7 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.
- At home last year, the Steelers were 4-4. Away, they were 5-4.
- Pittsburgh was 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Steelers Impact Players
- Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.
- Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, catching 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).
- Alex Highsmith totaled 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of June 15 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.