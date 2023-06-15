Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .248.
- Marcano has gotten a hit in 25 of 43 games this season (58.1%), with at least two hits on six occasions (14.0%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.0%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Marcano has driven in a run in seven games this season (16.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 43 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.260
|AVG
|.232
|.299
|OBP
|.295
|.411
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|9/3
|K/BB
|11/3
|3
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 2.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.039 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.