On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 37 of 59 games this season (62.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has driven home a run in 17 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season (25 of 59), with two or more runs seven times (11.9%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .281 AVG .252 .408 OBP .359 .396 SLG .467 5 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 13 22/22 K/BB 27/18 5 SB 2

