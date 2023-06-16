The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Reynolds has recorded a hit in 48 of 64 games this year (75.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.4%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (9.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (22 of 64), with two or more RBI seven times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .237 AVG .323 .333 OBP .364 .381 SLG .551 12 XBH 17 2 HR 5 17 RBI 21 21/16 K/BB 29/9 2 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings