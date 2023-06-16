Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Carlos Santana (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 15 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks while batting .224.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 56.7% of his 60 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
- In 8.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has driven in a run in 22 games this season (36.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 60 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.211
|AVG
|.238
|.308
|OBP
|.320
|.316
|SLG
|.410
|8
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|22
|25/16
|K/BB
|21/14
|4
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Teheran (1-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.48, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.