On Friday, Jack Suwinski (.677 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (44) this season while batting .243 with 23 extra-base hits.

He ranks 111th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 19.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has an RBI in 22 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .216 AVG .274 .333 OBP .386 .433 SLG .655 11 XBH 12 5 HR 10 15 RBI 20 38/17 K/BB 32/16 4 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings