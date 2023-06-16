Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 1-for-2 last time out, take on Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .272.
- Bae has had a hit in 34 of 57 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (21.1%).
- In 57 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Bae has driven home a run in 11 games this season (19.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), with two or more runs eight times (14.0%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.277
|AVG
|.268
|.330
|OBP
|.324
|.373
|SLG
|.340
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|22/7
|K/BB
|24/6
|11
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Teheran (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.48, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
