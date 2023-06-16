The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 1-for-2 last time out, take on Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .272.
  • Bae has had a hit in 34 of 57 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (21.1%).
  • In 57 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • Bae has driven home a run in 11 games this season (19.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), with two or more runs eight times (14.0%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 31
.277 AVG .268
.330 OBP .324
.373 SLG .340
6 XBH 5
1 HR 1
11 RBI 7
22/7 K/BB 24/6
11 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Teheran (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.48, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
