The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 1-for-2 last time out, take on Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .272.

Bae has had a hit in 34 of 57 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (21.1%).

In 57 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Bae has driven home a run in 11 games this season (19.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), with two or more runs eight times (14.0%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .277 AVG .268 .330 OBP .324 .373 SLG .340 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 22/7 K/BB 24/6 11 SB 8

