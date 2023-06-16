Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .476 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .257.
- Hayes has recorded a hit in 41 of 63 games this year (65.1%), including 17 multi-hit games (27.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Hayes has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (14 of 63), with more than one RBI seven times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 25 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.328
|AVG
|.188
|.368
|OBP
|.228
|.512
|SLG
|.297
|16
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|19/8
|K/BB
|30/7
|4
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Teheran (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.48, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.