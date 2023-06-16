Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .476 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .257.

Hayes has recorded a hit in 41 of 63 games this year (65.1%), including 17 multi-hit games (27.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Hayes has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (14 of 63), with more than one RBI seven times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 25 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .328 AVG .188 .368 OBP .228 .512 SLG .297 16 XBH 8 2 HR 2 18 RBI 10 19/8 K/BB 30/7 4 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings