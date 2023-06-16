A match in the Bett1open quarterfinals is next for Maria Sakkari, and she will play Marketa Vondrousova. Sakkari currently is +650 to win it all at LTTC Rot-Weiss.

Sakkari at the 2023 Bett1open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Sakkari's Next Match

On Friday, June 23 at 9:00 AM ET, Sakkari will play Vondrousova in the quarterfinals, after defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-1 in the previous round.

Sakkari has current moneyline odds of +105 to win her next contest versus Vondrousova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Maria Sakkari Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500

US Open odds to win: +1600

Bett1open odds to win: +650

Sakkari Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Sakkari defeated No. 70-ranked Sasnovich, 6-2, 6-1.

The 27-year-old Sakkari is 29-20 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament victory.

In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Sakkari has gone 3-2.

Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sakkari has played 23.3 games per match. She won 51.6% of them.

On grass, Sakkari has played five matches over the past year, and she has totaled 19.0 games per match while winning 52.6% of games.

Sakkari has won 31.2% of her return games and 72.3% of her service games over the past 12 months.

On grass over the past year, Sakkari has claimed 75.6% of her service games and 32.0% of her return games.

