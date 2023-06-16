The Washington Mystics (5-4) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Phoenix Mercury (2-6) on Friday, June 16 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Mystics lost 87-66 to the Fever on Tuesday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee 2.8 3.5 0.5

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Elena Delle Donne is tops on her team in both points (18.4) and assists (2.6) per game, and also averages 6.9 rebounds. Defensively, she puts up 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (ninth in the WNBA).

Shakira Austin averages a team-leading 8.8 rebounds per contest. She is also averaging 12.7 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 52.8% from the floor (ninth in WNBA).

Natasha Cloud leads the Mystics at 5.9 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 10.4 points. She is fifth in the league in assists.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -11.5 156.5

