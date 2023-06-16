Friday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) at American Family Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 16.

The probable pitchers are Julio Teheran (1-2) for the Brewers and Rich Hill (6-5) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those games).

The Pirates have won in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 19 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (294 total, 4.4 per game).

The Pirates have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.32) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule