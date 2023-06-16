The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski hit the field against Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at American Family Field.

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 14th in the majors with a .406 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 294 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.32) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.395 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill (6-5) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in seven innings against the New York Mets.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Hill has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs L 11-3 Away Luis Ortiz Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Away Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Julio Teheran 6/17/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers - Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks

