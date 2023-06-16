In the series opener on Friday, June 16, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (-105). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Julio Teheran - MIL (1-2, 1.48 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (6-5, 4.35 ERA)

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 19 out of the 35 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 19-16 (54.3%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 2-3 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won 19 of 44 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Connor Joe 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.