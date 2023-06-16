The Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) and Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) square off on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Brewers will give the ball to Julio Teheran (1-2, 1.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (6-5, 4.35 ERA).

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Teheran - MIL (1-2, 1.48 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (6-5, 4.35 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 43-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .265 batting average against him.

Hill is trying to register his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Hill will look to build upon a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 13 appearances this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

The Brewers will hand the ball to Teheran (1-2) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.48, a 5.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .945 in four games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Teheran will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

