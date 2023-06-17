Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Austin Hedges -- with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .179 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- This season, Hedges has recorded at least one hit in 19 of 40 games (47.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 40 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season (22.5%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|.186
|AVG
|.172
|.213
|OBP
|.258
|.237
|SLG
|.259
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|15/1
|K/BB
|11/7
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Miley (3-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday, May 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
