Austin Hedges -- with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .179 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.

This season, Hedges has recorded at least one hit in 19 of 40 games (47.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 40 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season (22.5%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 21 .186 AVG .172 .213 OBP .258 .237 SLG .259 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 15/1 K/BB 11/7 0 SB 1

