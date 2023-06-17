The Cleveland Browns have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Browns and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per game) last season.

At home last year, the Browns were 4-4. Away, they were 3-6.

As the underdog in the game, Cleveland was 3-6. When favored, the Browns were 3-4.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, Chubb had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Myles Garrett recorded 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 16 games last year.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +900 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +5000 3 September 24 Titans - +8000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 6 October 15 49ers - +900 7 October 22 @ Colts - +8000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +5000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +4500 13 December 3 @ Rams - +6600 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +5000 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +1600 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +900

