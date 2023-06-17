On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.464) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 53rd in slugging.

Reynolds has had a hit in 48 of 65 games this year (73.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven in a run in 22 games this year (33.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (40.0%), including seven multi-run games (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .237 AVG .315 .333 OBP .361 .381 SLG .538 12 XBH 17 2 HR 5 17 RBI 21 21/16 K/BB 31/10 2 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings