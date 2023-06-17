Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Connor Joe (.345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Joe has recorded a hit in 32 of 59 games this season (54.2%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.6%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has driven in a run in 17 games this year (28.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.250
|AVG
|.255
|.375
|OBP
|.317
|.413
|SLG
|.500
|9
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|9
|25/14
|K/BB
|35/8
|0
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday, May 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed 1 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 3.67 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.