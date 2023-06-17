On Saturday, Jack Suwinski (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 44 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .240 with 23 extra-base hits.

He ranks 114th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 30 of 58 games this season (51.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (19.0%).

He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 58), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.9% of his games this season, Suwinski has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .216 AVG .267 .333 OBP .390 .433 SLG .640 11 XBH 12 5 HR 10 15 RBI 20 38/17 K/BB 33/17 4 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings