Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jack Suwinski (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 44 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .240 with 23 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 114th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 30 of 58 games this season (51.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (19.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 58), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.9% of his games this season, Suwinski has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.216
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.390
|.433
|SLG
|.640
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|20
|38/17
|K/BB
|33/17
|4
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (3-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.67 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Tuesday, May 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed 1 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
