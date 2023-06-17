After hitting .276 with a double, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .269 with nine doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

In 58.6% of his games this year (34 of 58), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (20.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in two of 58 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Bae has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (19.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (10.3%).

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (24 of 58), with two or more runs eight times (13.8%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .277 AVG .263 .330 OBP .330 .373 SLG .333 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 22/7 K/BB 25/8 11 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings