Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mark Mathias (batting .111 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias has two doubles and eight walks while batting .235.
- Mathias has gotten a hit in eight of 21 games this season (38.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Mathias has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 21 games (14.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.160
|AVG
|.308
|.250
|OBP
|.419
|.200
|SLG
|.346
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/3
|K/BB
|4/5
|3
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.67 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday, May 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
