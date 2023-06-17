Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34) at American Family Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Brewers taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (8-2) to the mound, while Wade Miley (3-2) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Pirates failed to cover each time.

The Pirates have won 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Pittsburgh has won 11 of its 17 games, or 64.7%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 298 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule