Pirates vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34) at American Family Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Brewers taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (8-2) to the mound, while Wade Miley (3-2) will take the ball for the Brewers.
Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Pirates failed to cover each time.
- The Pirates have won 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Pittsburgh has won 11 of its 17 games, or 64.7%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Pittsburgh has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 298 (4.4 per game).
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Mitch Keller vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 13
|@ Cubs
|L 11-3
|Luis Ortiz vs Jameson Taillon
|June 14
|@ Cubs
|L 10-6
|Osvaldo Bido vs Drew Smyly
|June 15
|@ Cubs
|L 7-2
|Johan Oviedo vs Marcus Stroman
|June 16
|@ Brewers
|L 5-4
|Rich Hill vs Julio Teheran
|June 17
|@ Brewers
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Wade Miley
|June 18
|@ Brewers
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Freddy Peralta
|June 19
|Cubs
|-
|Rich Hill vs Drew Smyly
|June 20
|Cubs
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Marcus Stroman
|June 21
|Cubs
|-
|Rich Hill vs Kyle Hendricks
|June 22
|@ Marlins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Braxton Garrett
