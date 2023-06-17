The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (8-2) to the mound, while Wade Miley (3-2) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (8-2, 3.41 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (3-2, 3.67 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (8-2) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in seven innings against the New York Mets.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.41, a 4.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.126.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 14 starts this season.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers are sending Miley (3-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, May 16 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.

In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.67, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Miley is looking to record his fifth quality start of the season.

Miley enters this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In two of his eight total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

