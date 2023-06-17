Rodolfo Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .265.

In 28 of 54 games this season (51.9%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.1%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has an RBI in 11 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 games this season (22.2%), including five multi-run games (9.3%).

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .278 AVG .253 .384 OBP .326 .444 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 18/11 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings