Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rodolfo Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .265.
- In 28 of 54 games this season (51.9%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.1%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has an RBI in 11 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (22.2%), including five multi-run games (9.3%).
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.278
|AVG
|.253
|.384
|OBP
|.326
|.444
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|18/11
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (3-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, May 16, the left-hander threw 1 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 3.67 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
