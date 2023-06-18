Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .262 with 41 walks and 32 runs scored.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.3% of his 61 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (14.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.9%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.8%).
- He has scored in 25 games this season (41.0%), including seven multi-run games (11.5%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.281
|AVG
|.246
|.408
|OBP
|.353
|.396
|SLG
|.447
|5
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|13
|22/22
|K/BB
|28/19
|5
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (5-6 with a 4.61 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 57th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.
