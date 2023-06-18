The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .262 with 41 walks and 32 runs scored.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.

In 62.3% of his 61 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (14.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.9%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.8%).

He has scored in 25 games this season (41.0%), including seven multi-run games (11.5%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .281 AVG .246 .408 OBP .353 .396 SLG .447 5 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 13 22/22 K/BB 28/19 5 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings