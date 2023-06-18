The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .175.

In 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%), Hedges has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In nine games this year (22.0%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 41 games (19.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 22 .186 AVG .164 .213 OBP .246 .237 SLG .246 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 15/1 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 1

