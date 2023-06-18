Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .175.
- In 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%), Hedges has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In nine games this year (22.0%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 41 games (19.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|.186
|AVG
|.164
|.213
|OBP
|.246
|.237
|SLG
|.246
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|15/1
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (5-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.61 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 57th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.
