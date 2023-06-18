At +3000 as of July 2, the Cleveland Browns aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Browns games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Browns posted four wins at home last year and three on the road.

When favorites, Cleveland was 3-4. When underdogs, the Browns were 3-6.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Chubb also had 27 catches for 239 yards and one TD.

Amari Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In six games, Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

On defense last year, Myles Garrett helped set the tone with 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +900 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +5000 3 September 24 Titans - +8000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 6 October 15 49ers - +1000 7 October 22 @ Colts - +10000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3300 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +5000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +6600 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +6600 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +1600 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +900

