The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .464, fueled by 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

In 74.2% of his 66 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven in a run in 22 games this year (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .237 AVG .313 .333 OBP .358 .381 SLG .537 12 XBH 18 2 HR 5 17 RBI 21 21/16 K/BB 32/10 2 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings