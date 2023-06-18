Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Sunday, Connor Joe (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 16 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .247.
- Joe has gotten a hit in 32 of 60 games this season (53.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.3%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|32
|.250
|AVG
|.246
|.375
|OBP
|.306
|.413
|SLG
|.482
|9
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|9
|25/14
|K/BB
|36/8
|0
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.61 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 57th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
