On Sunday, Connor Joe (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Joe has 16 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .247.

Joe has gotten a hit in 32 of 60 games this season (53.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.3%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Home Away 26 GP 32 .250 AVG .246 .375 OBP .306 .413 SLG .482 9 XBH 16 2 HR 4 12 RBI 9 25/14 K/BB 36/8 0 SB 3

