Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jason Delay -- with a slugging percentage of .217 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .304 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, Delay has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 27 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.275
|AVG
|.333
|.370
|OBP
|.372
|.300
|SLG
|.538
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|10/5
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.351), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
