Jason Delay -- with a slugging percentage of .217 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .304 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, Delay has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 27 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .275 AVG .333 .370 OBP .372 .300 SLG .538 1 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 4 10/5 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

