Jason Delay -- with a slugging percentage of .217 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Explore More About This Game

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is hitting .304 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, Delay has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 27 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.275 AVG .333
.370 OBP .372
.300 SLG .538
1 XBH 5
0 HR 1
5 RBI 4
10/5 K/BB 13/2
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.351), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
