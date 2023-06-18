On Sunday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .269 with nine doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 59 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Bae has driven home a run in 11 games this season (18.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 24 games this season (40.7%), including eight multi-run games (13.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 33 .277 AVG .262 .330 OBP .327 .373 SLG .330 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 22/7 K/BB 26/8 11 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings