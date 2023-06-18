Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .269 with nine doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- In 59.3% of his 59 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 59 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Bae has driven home a run in 11 games this season (18.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 24 games this season (40.7%), including eight multi-run games (13.6%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|.277
|AVG
|.262
|.330
|OBP
|.327
|.373
|SLG
|.330
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|22/7
|K/BB
|26/8
|11
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.61 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.351), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6).
