Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .257 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 66.2% of his 65 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.2% of them.
- In 6.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has had an RBI in 15 games this season (23.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.328
|AVG
|.191
|.368
|OBP
|.229
|.512
|SLG
|.294
|16
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|12
|19/8
|K/BB
|33/7
|4
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (5-6 with a 4.61 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.351), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
